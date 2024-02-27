Tuesday Morning, 02/27/2024

Projects for the city of Homer moved forward while a contentious short term rental ordinance came to a halt at last night’s city council meeting, and the central Kenai Peninsula has a new diabetes center, inspired by community demand. As KDLL’s Riley Board reports, the clinic is focused on combining prescriber care and education in one place to make diabetes management easier to access.

