Monday Morning, 02/26/2024

Three buildings in Old Town Kenai make up a key piece of the city’s Russian Orthodox history, and are some of the oldest structures of their kind in the state. The site gives a glimpse into what Kenai was like in the years following European colonization, and Way Out Women, a local nonprofit that supports Kenai Peninsula cancer patients, will host a fundraiser this Saturday at the Kasilof Eagles bar in Kasilof. The event is a community outreach event to raise money for the nonprofit's main event on March 9 at the Ninilchik Community Center.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation. Over 350,000 dollars in student scholarships and grants to South Peninsula charities last year. Did you know there’s a non-profit in our own backyard that can do that? The Homer Foundation is your local independent community foundation. Serving Ninilchik, Anchor Point, Homer, Seldovia, Nanwalek, Port Graham, and everywhere in between for 32 years, we’re connecting your generosity to community need every day. Learn more at Homer Foundation.

