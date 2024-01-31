Wednesday Evening 1-31-24

A elderly man went into cardiac arrest during a vehicle collision in Ninilchik Tuesday evening, according to Alaska State Troopers. After years without functional restrooms, the Homer City Council approved the purchase of mobile restrooms for Karen Hornaday and Jack Gist parks. The Alaska Senate passed a bill today to create a new pension plan for state and local government employees. Public comment is in for a NOAA Fisheries management plan for Cook Inlet’s most productive drift fishing waters.

