Friday Morning 1/26/2024

The food Alaskans eat often travels thousands of miles by barge or truck. But an after-school program in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough aims to give students the skills to fish for their own meals- even in the middle of winter, and the Kenai Peninsula Borough has reclassified its 1,000-acre Cooper Landing property known as Unit 395 for resource management and recreation.

