Tuesday Morning, 1/23/2024

The Homer City Council unanimously approved funding the Homer Harbor expansion investigation, designing a highway underpass, requesting the state to increase the base student allocation for public schools and more at last night’s meeting, and the Jakolof Bay Boat Dock has been a transportation hub for Seldovia residents for more than 40 years, and a long due replacement is in the works.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation. Over 350,000 dollars in student scholarships and grants to South Peninsula charities last year. Did you know there’s a non-profit in our own backyard that can do that? The Homer Foundation is your local independent community foundation. Serving Ninilchik, Anchor Point, Homer, Seldovia, Nanwalek, Port Graham, and everywhere in between for 32 years, we’re connecting your generosity to community need every day. Learn more at Homer Foundation.

