Monday Evening 12-04-23

Kenai Peninsula College Kachemak Bay Campus is hosting a panel discussion on the Israel-Hamas war and its historical background next Friday. A prominent Alaska oil and gas industry expert visited Soldotna this week for a lecture about the dire state of the natural gas market. Two days of memorial services are planned this week for Father Michael Oleksa, a well-known Russian Orthodox priest who is probably one of the most traveled of Alaska clergy members.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

