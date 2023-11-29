© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 11-29-23

By Josh Krohn
Published November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
After a two year lawsuit, jet skis are once again banned on Kachemak Bay. Alaska Superior Court ruled against the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in the case earlier this month. As the Kenai Peninsula School District faces another year with a budget deficit, popular line items like school pools and theaters are back in the conversation.

Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
