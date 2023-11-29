Wednesday Evening 11-29-23

After a two year lawsuit, jet skis are once again banned on Kachemak Bay. Alaska Superior Court ruled against the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in the case earlier this month. As the Kenai Peninsula School District faces another year with a budget deficit, popular line items like school pools and theaters are back in the conversation.

