Thursday Evening 10-05-23

Pier One Theater has spent weeks on their fall production and will begin performing this Friday. Researchers are working with Unangax̂ knowledge holders to understand how bear bones ended up on two Aleutian Islands where bears haven’t been known to live before. A graduate student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks looked into how ocean changes impact the stress levels of limpets in Kachemak Bay.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

