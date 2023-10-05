© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 10-05-23

By Jamie Diep
Published October 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Pier One Theater has spent weeks on their fall production and will begin performing this Friday. Researchers are working with Unangax̂ knowledge holders to understand how bear bones ended up on two Aleutian Islands where bears haven’t been known to live before. A graduate student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks looked into how ocean changes impact the stress levels of limpets in Kachemak Bay.

