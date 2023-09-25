© 2023 KBBI
Monday Evening 09-25-23

By Jamie Diep
Published September 25, 2023
The Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, will be held in March next year, returning to its original pre-pandemic timeframe. Fatal crashes have been notably high on Kenai Peninsula highways this fall. Four people are running to fill two seats on Homer’s city council this year. Rachel Lord is one of the incumbent members running in this year’s election.

