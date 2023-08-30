Wednesday Evening 08-30-23

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reported that fishing is slowing down for king salmon and halibut, and remains good for other fish in Resurrection Bay. Homer City Council passed a new ordinance Monday, requiring conditional use permits to build additional housing on lots in the city. "All Things Recovery" is gearing up for this year’s Recovery Month, a dedicated time to celebrate and support the nation's efforts in addiction recovery. Kids are back to school in Kodiak, but budget cuts over the summer mean school – and parent spending – look a little different this year.

