© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 08-18-23

By Jamie Diep
Published August 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced changes to commercial fishing regulations along the Lower Cook Inlet. The driver in a Seward Highway crash last month that resulted in one death and other injuries has been charged with six counts, including second-degree murder and manslaughter. The 68th annual Seward Salmon Derby is in full swing this week. In response to ongoing flooding in a Kalifornsky Beach-area neighborhood, the Kenai Peninsula Borough will fund a study to find solutions.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter recently arrived from Portland, Oregon.
See stories by Jamie Diep