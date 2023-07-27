Thursday Morning 07/27/23

A collision between a motorhome and car in Kasilof Tuesday night sent two to the hospital, and ended in two arrests, according to Alaska State Troopers; a commercial seiner capsized in Whale Passage just north of Port Lions on the Northeast corner of Kodiak Island over the weekend; and the state of Alaska is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to resurrect the proposed Pebble Mine in the headwaters of Bristol Bay.

