KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 07/10/23

By Josh Krohn
Published July 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Seaweed from Alaska’s beaches makes really great plant fertilizer. And more people on the Kenai Peninsula are catching on, as harvesting the marine plant becomes more popular. Now, researchers are putting seaweed under the microscope to make sure that harvest isn’t causing harm to the populations that rely on it to survive. After a fire closed a fuel dock in the Whittier Harbor last week, city officials say it’s operational again.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
