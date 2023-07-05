Wednesday Evening 07/05/23

A fire broke out at a fuel dock in the Southcentral Alaska community of Whittier on Tuesday, injuring two people and sinking a boat. A small plane crashed near the village of Old Harbor on the southeast side of Kodiak Island on Sunday afternoon. More than 800 runners tackled rain and treacherous trail yesterday in Seward’s grueling Mount Marathon race.

