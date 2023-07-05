© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 07/05/23

By Josh Krohn
Published July 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

A fire broke out at a fuel dock in the Southcentral Alaska community of Whittier on Tuesday, injuring two people and sinking a boat. A small plane crashed near the village of Old Harbor on the southeast side of Kodiak Island on Sunday afternoon. More than 800 runners tackled rain and treacherous trail yesterday in Seward’s grueling Mount Marathon race.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn