Tuesday Evening 06/13/23

The Homer City Council greenlit a list of goals and priorities for the Homer Harbor Expansion project last night [Mon 6/12] — the city’s latest step forward on the multi-million dollar plan. But it will be months before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers picks a design alternative and wraps up its feasibility study for the major project. A new elementary-level reading curriculum will undergo small changes before it rolls out in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District this fall. The changes follow concerns from members of the public about the world religion components of the program, which they say aren’t age appropriate for first and second graders. A Sterling man survived a brown bear attack north of the Skilak Lake Road area this weekend by shooting and killing the bear, according to Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

