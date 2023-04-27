© 2023 KBBI
Thursday Evening 04/27/23

By Josh Krohn
Published April 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Kenai Peninsula Borough is demolishing the old Zipmart building in Sterling, but is looking to avoid taking responsibility for the massive fuel spill on the property. A state correctional officer in Seward is facing charges of distributing drugs at Spring Creek Correctional facility. Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of a former colleague, Alex Arduser.

Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
