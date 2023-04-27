Thursday Evening 04/27/23

The Kenai Peninsula Borough is demolishing the old Zipmart building in Sterling, but is looking to avoid taking responsibility for the massive fuel spill on the property. A state correctional officer in Seward is facing charges of distributing drugs at Spring Creek Correctional facility. Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of a former colleague, Alex Arduser.

