Wednesday Morning 04/19/23

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game just announced restrictions on rockfish harvest for the season, which they say is to conserve populations as charter guides, pushed by regulatory changes, diversify from halibut and salmon trips; and the Bristol Bay sockeye salmon harvest is projected to be strong, but nothing like last year, according to the 2023 state forecast. That's as the state imposes new restrictions to help protect King salmon runs in the Nushagak District.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.