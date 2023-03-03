Friday Morning 03/03/23

The Alaska Board of Fisheries passed some restrictions on the controversial and lucrative Area M fishery, but it’s far short of what Y-K Delta residents were hoping for, after record low chum and king runs the last three years. And as KDLG’s Izzy Ross reports - communities that depend on the Area M fishery aren’t happy either; and the annual Link Up concert brings student and adult musicians together, and they will be performing Friday in Kenai and Saturday in Homer.

