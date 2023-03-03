© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 03/03/23

By Simon Lopez
Published March 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKST
The Alaska Board of Fisheries passed some restrictions on the controversial and lucrative Area M fishery, but it’s far short of what Y-K Delta residents were hoping for, after record low chum and king runs the last three years. And as KDLG’s Izzy Ross reports - communities that depend on the Area M fishery aren’t happy either; and the annual Link Up concert brings student and adult musicians together, and they will be performing Friday in Kenai and Saturday in Homer.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

