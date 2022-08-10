© 2022 KBBI
Wednesday Morning 8-10-22

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Researchers at the Kenai Fjords National Park have long known that many of the glaciers in the park are retreating, but now, they have data that quantifies that change over time, thanks to a new study published last week; a group of federal officials are in Alaska this week to learn about the unique challenges the state faces when it comes to broadband connectivity; and a crash on Baycrest caused a power outage in Homer on Monday afternoon.

