KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning 7-20-22

Published July 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Fishing for kings on the Kenai River is again off limits this month, it’s the third year in a row the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has closed the fishery early amid low king salmon counts and it also means set-netters who fish the east side of Cook Inlet are not allowed to fish any more this season; and all restrictions on burning on the Kenai Peninsula have been lifted.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
