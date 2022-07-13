Wednesday Morning 7-13-22

The small community of Moose Pass has existed since before highways were built on the Kenai Peninsula, But now, an Alaska Department of Transportation plan to resurface and restore the road has residents afraid that construction on the Seward Highway will cause irreparable damage to their town; and the Kenai Peninsula was rocked to sleep last night by a pair of minor earthquakes.

