KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning 7-13-22

Published July 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The small community of Moose Pass has existed since before highways were built on the Kenai Peninsula, But now, an Alaska Department of Transportation plan to resurface and restore the road has residents afraid that construction on the Seward Highway will cause irreparable damage to their town; and the Kenai Peninsula was rocked to sleep last night by a pair of minor earthquakes.


The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
