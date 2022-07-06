Wednesday Morning 7-6-22

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. Two years in, gun suppliers are still seeing high demand across the U.S. for both firearms and ammunition, driven in part by panic buying from gun owners; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game anticipates sockeye salmon in the Kasilof River will exceed its escapement goals for the run. And it’s increasing how many sockeye anglers can take, effective this Thursday.