Wednesday Morning 7-6-22

Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. Two years in, gun suppliers are still seeing high demand across the U.S. for both firearms and ammunition, driven in part by panic buying from gun owners; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game anticipates sockeye salmon in the Kasilof River will exceed its escapement goals for the run. And it’s increasing how many sockeye anglers can take, effective this Thursday.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay's beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
