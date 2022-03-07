Monday Morning 3-7-22

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor, Charlie Pierce announced his running mate for the 2022 governor's race. A new Public safety bill is making its way through the Alaska State Legislature. University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers received funding to research the submerged Bering Land Bridge.
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.