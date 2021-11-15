© 2021 KBBI
Monday Evening 11-15-21

President Biden signed the Infrastructure Bill into law today, which could mean good things for the Alaska Marine Highway. Fishermen file suit against the feds for closing Cook Inlet to driftnetting, and Alaska's first electric school bus is entering its second winter with a 100 percent on-the-job record.

Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
