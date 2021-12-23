Covid Brief Dec. 23 -- The Rise of Omicron

On this week's show, guests Nurse Lorne Carroll of DHSS and Derotha Ferraro, spokesperson for South Peninsula Hospital, discuss the the latests news surrounding the coronavirus and especially its latest variant of concern, Omicron.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.