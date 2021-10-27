© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Covid Brief Podcast Cover
COVID Brief
Hosted by Jay Barrett

The COVID-19 Brief is a weekly live, call-in show with in with the Homer Unified Command-The City of Homer, South Peninsula Hospital, AK Department of Public Health and Kenai Peninsula Borough School District- to update the community on the local Covid-19 situation.

COVID Brief is available as a podcast, updated each week after the show beginning October 21, 2021. Older COVID Brief episodes are available at https://www.kbbi.org/show/covid-19-brief

Ways To Subscribe
Latest Episodes