Coffee Table

Meet the candidates for Homer Electric Association District 3 Board of Directors

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published March 27, 2025 at 8:20 AM AKDT
Homer Electric Association

On this episode of Coffee Table, meet District 3 candidates for Homer Electric Association Board of Directors:
Matt Bullard, Erin McKittrick and Rick Eckert.

Ballots have gone out in the mail and online voting begins on Friday, March 28.

Election results will be announced at HEA's annual meeting on Thursday, May 1, at Kenai Central High School. The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m.

For candidate statements and more information about the annual meeting, go to:

https://www.homerelectric.com/my-cooperative/board-of-directors/2025-elections/

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
See stories by Kathleen Gustafson