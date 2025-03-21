© 2025 KBBI
Results are in for the Seward Gross National Happiness Survey

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published March 21, 2025 at 7:17 AM AKDT
Seward, Alaska
City of Seward
Seward, Alaska

Ten percent of year-round Seward residents from Moose Pass to Lowell Point took part in a survey first developed by the King of Bhutan in the 1970s.
The Gross National Happiness Survey prioritizes non-economic factors like happiness and well being over more traditional measurements of success and growth.

Panelists:

Katie Cornwell -  Executive Director of The Seward Prevention Coalition,

Dr. John Fraser -  Director of Mission Impact at the Alaska SeaLife Center

and Krisnan Weston- Program Manager for Qutekcak Native Tribe,

go over the results of the survey and talk about how organizations in Seward can use the data to serve the community.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
