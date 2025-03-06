© 2025 KBBI
Coffee Table

Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve Update

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published March 6, 2025 at 8:29 AM AKST
KBNERR

Find out about ongoing research projects, programs, training and funding at KBNERR.

On this episode of Coffee Table, panelists discuss ongoing, local coastal and watershed ecology research, community monitoring, educational outreach and the impacts of changes in federal guidance and investment for KBNERR and partners who serve the people of Kachemak Bay.

Guests:

National Estuarine Research Reserve Manager, Katherine Schake,

KBNERR Community Council Chair, Donna Aderhold

Research Coordinator, Lauren Sutton

and Training and Engagement Coordinator, Syverine Bentz.

On Thursday, March 6, meet the staff and hear about their work at an open house from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the KBNERR field station, 2181 Kachemak Dr. in Homer.

Find out more at :

Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve

Kathleen Gustafson
