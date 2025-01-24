© 2025 KBBI
Coffee Table

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor Episode 3, Statehood to the '64 Earthquake

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published January 24, 2025 at 2:15 PM AKST
An aerial view of Homer Harbor
Chuck Abbott
/
Estate of Chuck Abbott
An aerial view of Homer Harbor in 1966

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor
is a six-part series aired once a month to record our harbor's history told by people who lived and worked in Homer at the time, and their descendants.

This is Episode Three. Ray Kranich, Val McLay and Kate Mitchell, talk about the harbor from 1958 to 1967: crabbing out of Homer Harbor, live-tanking crab in Kasitsna Bay, harbor development in the early 1960s and the effect of the 1964 Good Friday earthquake on the harbor.

This series is sponsored by The Homer Marine Trades Association

and Alaska Boats and Permits

Coffee Table
Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
