Proposition 1: Breaking down the $38 million bond on the Oct. 1 municipal election ballot

On October 1st, voters will decide whether to take on an over $38 million bond for South Peninsula Hospital in Homer. The bond would fund the purchase of three pieces of property, an expansion of the hospital’s infusion clinic and maintenance.

On this episode, Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche

South Peninsula Hospital Chief Operating Officer Angela Hinnegan -

and Director of Public Relations, Derotha Ferraro

join host, Kathleen Gustafson to talk about the bond issue and the properties and improvements it would fund.

For more information on the Proposition 1, go to: