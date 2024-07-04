© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coffee Table

Homer, Alaska and Teshio, Japan: 40 Years as Sister Cities

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published July 4, 2024 at 12:24 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sunset on Mount Teshio
Consular Office of Japan, Anchorage, Alaska
Sunset on Mount Teshio

On April 7, 1984, the City of Homer and Teshio City, Hokkaido, Japan established a sistership affiliation through Sister Cities International. In this episode of Coffee Table, KBBI marks the 40th anniversary of the Sister Cities with guests:

Megumi Beams - Sister City Liaison/Interpreter

Dave Berry - 40th Anniversary Sister City Project Committee member

Lori Pond - Assistant to the city manager, City of Homer

Charlie Anderson - former exchange student and Sister City Project Committee member

Rachel Tussey - 2007 Teshio delegation member

and Gary Lyon - Sister City Project Committee member.

For information about Sister Cities International and upcoming events, planning meetings and celebrations in Homer, go to:

https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/citymanager/sister-city-program

https://sistercities.org/

https://www.anchorage.us.emb-japan.go.jp/itprtop_en/index.html

Coffee Table
Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
See stories by Kathleen Gustafson