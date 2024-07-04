Homer, Alaska and Teshio, Japan: 40 Years as Sister Cities
On April 7, 1984, the City of Homer and Teshio City, Hokkaido, Japan established a sistership affiliation through Sister Cities International. In this episode of Coffee Table, KBBI marks the 40th anniversary of the Sister Cities with guests:
Megumi Beams - Sister City Liaison/Interpreter
Dave Berry - 40th Anniversary Sister City Project Committee member
Lori Pond - Assistant to the city manager, City of Homer
Charlie Anderson - former exchange student and Sister City Project Committee member
Rachel Tussey - 2007 Teshio delegation member
and Gary Lyon - Sister City Project Committee member.
For information about Sister Cities International and upcoming events, planning meetings and celebrations in Homer, go to:
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/citymanager/sister-city-program
https://www.anchorage.us.emb-japan.go.jp/itprtop_en/index.html