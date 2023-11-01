© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coffee Table

Semester By The Bay

By Josh Krohn
Published November 1, 2023 at 11:47 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Alder Snow

Semester by Bay students, along with Dr. Debbie Tobin, join host Josh Krohn to discuss the program.

Kachemak Bay Campus - Semester By The Bay

Home

Tags
Coffee Table Kachemak Bay
Stay Connected
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn