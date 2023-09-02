KBay Recovery Connection celebrates Recovery Month
The month of September is filled with free events to observe and encourage recovery from addiction.
On this episode of Coffee Table, you'll hear from guests:
Willy Dunne and Jaclyn Rainwater- representing KBay Recovery Connection;
Shay Hoffman - Recovery care nurse, Homer Medical Center; Michael Raymond - Director of Compass House - Set Free Alaska;
and Annette Hubbard; Intake Case Manager for Ninilchik Traditional Council.
Follow the links below for a list of events and ways to reach out for information on local recovery resources.
http://kbayrecovery.org/
https://setfreealaska.org/
To reach out for peer support and information:
Nurse Shay Hoffman (907) 299-1264
Nurse Annette Hubbard (907) 740-3330
Jaclyn Rainwater (907) 756-3530