Coffee Table

KBay Recovery Connection celebrates Recovery Month

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published September 2, 2023 at 8:41 AM AKDT
The month of September is filled with free events to observe and encourage recovery from addiction.
On this episode of Coffee Table, you'll hear from guests:

Willy Dunne and Jaclyn Rainwater- representing KBay Recovery Connection;
Shay  Hoffman - Recovery care nurse, Homer Medical Center; Michael Raymond - Director of Compass House - Set Free Alaska;
and Annette Hubbard; Intake Case Manager for Ninilchik Traditional Council.

Follow the links below for a list of events and ways to reach out for information on local recovery resources.
http://kbayrecovery.org/
https://setfreealaska.org/

To reach out for peer support and information:
Nurse Shay Hoffman (907) 299-1264
Nurse Annette Hubbard (907) 740-3330
Jaclyn Rainwater (907) 756-3530

