Q&A with the Borough Assembly
Host Kathleen Gustafson and Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members Lane Chesley, Cindy Eklund and Mike Tupper talk about the 2023 budget process and projects and priorities for Seward and Homer.
Follow this link to the 2023 KPB budget:
https://www.kpb.us/images/KPB/FIN/Finance_Documents/Budgets/FY2022-23/FY23_Assembly_Adopted_Budget_Web.pdf.
To contact your assembly member and find links to assembly meetings and agenda packets, go to:
https://www.kpb.us/assembly-clerk/meet-the-assembly.
The next meeting of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is Tuesday, January 17 at 6:00 p.m.
The meeting will be held in Betty Glick Assembly Chambers in Soldotna.