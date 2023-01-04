Q&A with the Borough Assembly

On this episode of Coffee Table, host Kathleen Gustafson and Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members Lane Chesley and Mike Tupper from Homer and Cindy Ecklund from Seward talk about the Borough budget and projects and priorities for the new year.

Follow this link to the 2023 KPB budget:

https://www.kpb.us/images/KPB/FIN/Finance_Documents/Budgets/FY2022-23/FY23_Assembly_Adopted_Budget_Web.pdf.