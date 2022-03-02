Coffee Table ------- Homer Public Library and National Read Across America Day
David Berry- HPL Director, Marylou Burton- Friends of the Library, Cheryl Illg- Friends of the Library, and Cinda Nofziger- HPL Children's Librarian talk about National Read Across America Day and Homer Public Library. Mariah McGuire, HHS/ Poetry Out Loud State Finalist, shares a poem that brought her to finals.
Wednesday March 2nd— Homer public library
Tuesday March 8th— Poetry Out Loud Competition on KTOO and KTOO.org