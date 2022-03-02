© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coffee Table KBBI Website Image.png
Coffee Table

Coffee Table ------- Homer Public Library and National Read Across America Day

Published March 2, 2022 at 10:43 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
HPL.jpg

David Berry- HPL Director, Marylou Burton- Friends of the Library, Cheryl Illg- Friends of the Library, and Cinda Nofziger- HPL Children's Librarian talk about National Read Across America Day and Homer Public Library. Mariah McGuire, HHS/ Poetry Out Loud State Finalist, shares a poem that brought her to finals.

Wednesday March 2nd— Homer public library

Tuesday March 8th— Poetry Out Loud Competition on KTOO and KTOO.org

Poetry Out Loud

Coffee Table
Kathleen Gustafson
See stories by Kathleen Gustafson