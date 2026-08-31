Homer High class of '96 holds reunion

A Homer High School class that graduated about 30 years ago held another reunion earlier this month.

It’s been a tradition for several of the graduates to meet up in Homer once a decade. But organizers said they would like to see their classmates more.

“I really loved the group that came, and we've all been friends for years. You know, we may not be best friends and hang out every day, but we're all very good friends, and we've known each other since grade school, most of us,” Bond said.

That’s Christie Bond. She and another classmate organized this year’s reunion, as well as previous ones.

This year, about 10 percent of the 95 graduates showed up. They caught up at Alice’s, cheered on a classmate’s band at the Homer Brewery and about a dozen of them made the boat trip across the bay to Otter Cove for a halibut bake.

Bond said the class doesn't want to wait as long between reunions in the future.

"And not wait another 10 years because we're pushing 50, and our classmates have kind of gone our own way. So it'd be great to get back together and kind of hang out," Bond said.

She said the class has stayed close since grade school, in part because of what several of them went through together growing up.

"I don't know what it is, but our class is trauma-bonded. We lost a lot of friends, school-age friends along the way, like a lot, and probably more than any class I've ever heard before. And family members passing away while we were all young, so we've all kind of bonded together pretty close with all the stuff we've been through," Bond said.

Bond said organizers are already talking about getting together again before another decade passes, with an eye toward finding a space where everyone, including classmates who don't drink, feels comfortable.