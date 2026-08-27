Anchorage man wins Homer Chamber's 2026 Bay Weld boat raffle

The Homer Chamber of Commerce announced that Robert Kusmider of Anchorage is the winner of the 2026 Homer Chamber Boat Raffle and the proud new owner of a fully loaded 26-foot Bay Weld Cuddy Cabin boat valued at over $250,000.

Kusmider’s winning ticket was drawn Friday, August 21, at Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer. He purchased the ticket in February at the Anchorage Boat Show. Homer Chamber of Commerce executive director Brad Anderson provided additional comments:

“We're just excited to announce that we were able to sell out the boat raffle tickets once again, much earlier than our September 25th expected date. Last Friday we were able to award the official prize to Robert Kusmider. He is out of Anchorage and he came up to our show up in Anchorage back in February, bought two tickets, and one of them was successful. He makes the habit of coming up to that show and buys a couple tickets, and that totally paid out for him. So overall, the boat's a $250,000 prize. So, needless to say, he's a very happy guy,” Anderson said.

This year’s raffle boat also showcases the marine trades businesses and skilled tradespeople found in Homer. Homer has earned a reputation for the quality and expertise of its marine industry, and this boat is a great example of the craftsmanship, products, and services available through members of the Homer Marine Trades Association. More information about the association can be found on their website: www.HomerMarineTrades.com.

The 2026 raffle was made possible through the support and partnership of Bay Weld Boats, Honda Marine, All Seasons Honda, South Central Radar, Aurora Trailers, NOMAR, and The Kachemak Gear Shed.

“The boat raffle is much more than a fundraiser for the Chamber,” Anderson said. “It gives us an opportunity to showcase Homer’s outstanding marine industry throughout Alaska while generating important funding that allows the Chamber to support our local businesses, promote Homer as a destination, host community events, operate our Visitor Center, and advocate for a strong and diverse local economy.”

Proceeds from the annual Boat Raffle are a major source of funding for the Homer Chamber of Commerce and help support its mission of serving Homer’s businesses, residents, and visitors—and is a tradition the Chamber has held for 77 years.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.