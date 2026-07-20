© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Landslide closes Ninilchik beach access road

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published July 20, 2026 at 2:52 PM AKDT
DOT&PF

Heavy rain triggered a small landslide Sunday that closed a section of Beach Access Road in Ninilchik.

Simon Lopez
/
KBBI

Justin Shelby with the state Department of Transportation said crews need a long break in the weather so the area can dry out before they start clearing the debris. He said that might take several days to a week based on current forecasts.

DOT said the slide is blocking Boundary Street near Mission Avenue, just before the road turns toward the beach. Shelby said anyone on the beach who needs to leave can use an access point further north. Crews will repair any damage to the road itself once they clear out the trees and mud.

Access to Airport Lane and the small boat harbor remains open. Current road conditions can be found at 511.Alaska.Gov.
Tags
Local News Alaska Department of TransportationNinilchik
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez
Related Content