Landslide closes Ninilchik beach access road

Heavy rain triggered a small landslide Sunday that closed a section of Beach Access Road in Ninilchik.

Simon Lopez / KBBI

Justin Shelby with the state Department of Transportation said crews need a long break in the weather so the area can dry out before they start clearing the debris. He said that might take several days to a week based on current forecasts.

DOT said the slide is blocking Boundary Street near Mission Avenue, just before the road turns toward the beach. Shelby said anyone on the beach who needs to leave can use an access point further north. Crews will repair any damage to the road itself once they clear out the trees and mud.