Sterling Highway night closures scheduled near Cooper Landing

A section of the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing will close for several hours later this week.

Crews are upgrading a 2.4 mile stretch of the highway just past Cooper Landing. The project website shows construction is currently focused on the east side between mileposts 45 and 47.

Construction occurs Monday through Saturday through mid-May. Traffic delays and disruptions happen during the day. The road closes from 8 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. the following day. The road closes again next Thursday and Friday following the same schedule.