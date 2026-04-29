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Sterling Highway night closures scheduled near Cooper Landing

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published April 29, 2026 at 12:29 PM AKDT
Flyer showing the location of the Mile Post 45-60 project and its scheduled road closures.
Alaska Department of Transportation
Flyer showing the location of the Mile Post 45-60 project and its scheduled road closures.

A section of the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing will close for several hours later this week.

Crews are upgrading a 2.4 mile stretch of the highway just past Cooper Landing. The project website shows construction is currently focused on the east side between mileposts 45 and 47.

Construction occurs Monday through Saturday through mid-May. Traffic delays and disruptions happen during the day. The road closes from 8 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. the following day. The road closes again next Thursday and Friday following the same schedule.

Information about the project is at sterling45-60.com. Current road conditions are at 511.alaska.gov.
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Local News Alaska Department of TransportationCooper Landing
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez
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