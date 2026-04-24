Homer Senior Center raises prices for meals and housing

Homer Senior Center residents will soon pay more for food and housing, following a vote by the center's board Tuesday.

The board approved raising meal plan prices from $450 to $650 a month, an increase of $200 dollars. Rent for all housing units goes up $50 dollars.

Board members said the increases are necessary to address a budget deficit and long-deferred maintenance. They also noted the center’s meal plan remains one of the lowest-priced in the state even at the new rate.

The center is bringing in more than its spending this year, but it still owes more than $590,000 in back taxes, and officials said cash on hand is running low. The center’s executive director, Sara Weideman, said getting paid what it’s owed is now the top priority.

“Our cash flow remains a significant concern, while our financials show improvement, our available cash is still very limited, and we are carrying a very high level of outstanding receivables, meaning revenue has not yet been collected. This directly impacts our ability to operate day to day," Weidman said.

The center is also looking to federal funding for longer-term relief. The Rural Health Transformation Program is a $50-billion federal initiative meant to support rural healthcare facilities across the country. But the center's access to that money still depends on action by the Alaska Legislature.