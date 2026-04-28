Homer City Council honors retiring police lieutenant

The Homer City Council kicked off its meeting Monday night by honoring Homer Police Lieutenant Ryan Browning, who is retiring. They also introduced incoming Lieutenant Taylor Crowder and Sergeant Tyler Jeffres.

Shelly Erickson proclaimed April as sexual assault awareness month. She took on the role of Mayor Pro-tem while Mayor Rachel Lord is out of town.

Representative Sarah Vance gave a legislative update. She highlighted multiple bills and issues the legislature has been working on, including the permanent fund dividend, capital and operating budgets, a slew of crime bills, and what she said is a current “hot topic” in the legislature, the Alaska LNG project. Vance also congratulated Lieutenant Browning on his retirement.

The council advanced several items through its consent agenda, including a memorandum that enables the city to send letters to three state legislators in support of a bill that would rename the Homer Airport Critical Habitat Area to the Beluga Wetlands Wildlife Refuge.

The council introduced an ordinance through the consent agenda that would put Proposition 1 on the city's ballot, asking voters whether to continue a sales tax that funds the city's roads and trails program commonly known as the HART program.

The Homer Accelerated Roads and Trails program currently runs on three-quarters of a percent of the city’s sales tax. That rate hasn’t changed since the program started in 1987. That money pays to build and maintain city roads and trails.

The program operates on a 20-year cycle, and the current tax expires at the end of next year. Voters last renewed it in 2006 and expanded it to cover new construction. Prior to that the money only paid for rebuilding or improving old roads.

The item will be up for public comment and second reading at the next meeting.

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly member Kelly Cooper gave a borough report, where she highlighted concerns with the Alaska LNG Project. She told the council that the school district submitted a budget request that is 3 million dollars higher than what the borough mayor proposed, though she said it's likely the assembly will have the votes to accept the higher amount.

There was one item up for public hearing during the meeting. The ordinance moves $2,398.66 to upgrade network equipment at multiple city buildings. The city passed a similar item in February, funding the upgrades, but the hardware was more costly than expected. No one commented on the item, and it passed unanimously.

Finally, the council addressed a memorandum that had been pulled from the consent agenda for discussion. It allows the city to send a letter to Senator Dan Sullivan’s chief of staff about the Homer Harbor Expansion project and support from the U.S. Coast Guard. The council made several changes to the wording and ultimately greenlit the letter.

The Homer City Council will meet again on Monday, May 11.