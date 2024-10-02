Alaska State Troopers catch escaped person of interest in Seward shooting case

A manhunt has ended on the Kenai Peninsula after Alaska State Troopers on Monday detained a person of interest in a fatal shooting.

Troopers found and detained 55-year-old Danny Lowry after he escaped from officers in Seward last week.

Lowry had been held in connection to a shooting that killed 51-year-old Billie Cubley.

Preliminary findings from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation show Lowry was trying to take a gun away from Cubley after she threatened to shoot herself, according to a trooper dispatch .

Troopers say several AST SWAT teams and Kenai Peninsula law enforcement joined in the initial search, but were called off shortly afterwards.

Officers referred charges for fourth-degree escape to the state district attorney’s office.