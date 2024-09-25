© 2024 KBBI
Police searching for person of interest after Seward woman dies from gunshot wound

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published September 25, 2024 at 4:12 PM AKDT
Alaska State Troopers

A Seward woman is dead after a lethal gunshot wound to the abdomen. Billie Cubley, 51, was declared dead in a hospital after receiving emergency first aid from law enforcement officers.

According to a release from Alaska State Troopers, two adults were detained in connection to the shooting early Wednesday, and 55-year-old Danny Lowry Jr. fled from officers. In an email, troopers said they released the other adult.

Alaska Bureau of Investigation determined he was trying to take away the gun from Cubley after she threatened to shoot herself, according to the release.

A manhunt ensued with several trooper SWAT teams and Kenai Peninsula law enforcement.

Troopers disbanded Wednesday afternoon but local law enforcement continues to search for Lowry. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded jacket.

Anyone with information about Lowry’s location can call troopers at 907-262-4453.

Editor's note: This story was updated on to include details leading to Lowry escaping from officers. The headline was updated on Sept. 26 to better reflect parties involved in the case.
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsSeward
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
