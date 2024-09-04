Man arrested on Homer Harbor for attempted murder

A Homer man was arrested and charged with first degree attempted murder last week.

According to a police affidavit, Homer police found 39-year-old Gregory Bottjen attacking and strangling a man at Homer Harbor. The man was called a derogatory term and strangled until police intervened.

Officers separated Bottjen, who refused to answer questions. A preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.156.

Bottjen was held at Homer Jail and charged with one count first degree attempted murder, two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault with a weapon. He was arraigned last Friday.