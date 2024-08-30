Vance Wolford receives 25 year sentence for attempted sexual assault

An Alaska Superior Court judge sentenced a Homer man to 25 years in prison for attempted first degree sexual assault Wednesday.

33-year-old Vance Wolford of Homer was convicted on eight counts in May after he was charged with trespassing on one woman’s property and attempted to sexually assault another.

The other charges include first-degree indecent exposure, two counts of first-degree stalking, two counts of first-degree criminal trespass and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Wolford’s 25-year sentence includes 10 years suspended. This means he doesn’t have to serve the last 10 years of his sentence right away unless he commits another crime or violates his sentencing terms.

On the other charges, He was sentenced to about five and six months with two years suspended.

Wolford must register as a sex offender for life upon his release and will be on felony probation for 17 years.

