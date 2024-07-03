Deckhand arrested for third degree assault

Alaska State Troopers arrested a deckhand at Iliamna Bay and charged him with seven counts of third degree assault on June 21.

According to charging documents, troopers received a call from Savaty Basargin. One of his deckhands, 22-year-old Joseph Kuzmin, threatened Basargin with a knife on his boat. Two days later, he ran at six children with a knife on the boat. The father of some of the children got them inside a boat when Kuzmin smashed the knife and threw it into the ocean.

Troopers arrested Kuzmin the next day and returned him to Homer. Kuzmin said he had a manic episode where he felt that he was in a game and didn’t mean to threaten people. Kuzmin was arraigned on June 24. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for today.