© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seward residents arrested for drug related charges

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published September 28, 2024 at 11:08 AM AKDT
Alaska State Troopers

Alaska State Troopers arrested two Seward residents on charges related to selling illegal drugs on Sept. 19.

According to charging documents, troopers charged Michele Renee Spiers and John Eric Hoogland with multiple counts of misconduct involving controlled substances in the second and third degree.

Troopers say they found several types of illegal drugs, including the equivalent of 250 doses of methamphetamine and more than 30 fentanyl pills. They valued those drugs at nearly $5,680.

Spiers’ and Hoogland’s home contained psilocybin mushrooms, opioids, fentanyl powder and heroin as well, according to troopers.

Charging documents say troopers also found more than $1,674.30 in cash, multiple cell phones and ledgers detailing illegal drug sales that go back to 2020.

Both are currently being held at Wildwood Correctional Complex without bail. Their attorney could not be reached immediately for comment.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula News
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep
Related Content