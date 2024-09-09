21st Annual Homer Burning Basket Lights Up Mariner Park

Homer's annual Burning Basket ceremony was held on Sunday, following weeks of work from the community.

Elementary students from Homer’s Fireweed Academy spent a rainy day at Mariner Park, helping to build a large basket-like structure. Students gathered natural materials like local ryegrass and other materials adding their creative touches.

Simon Lopez / KBBI Fireweed Academy students add personal touches and decorations to the labyrinth for the annual Homer Burning Basket event at Mariner Park, despite the rainy weather.

Event organizer Mavis Muller says the community involvement brings a unique energy and creativity to the project.

“One of the qualities about this project is the way it touches people of all ages,” Muller said.

The event typically draws in hundreds of Homer residents and often includes drumming and fire spinners. Homer’s Burning Basket event is now in its 21st year. Each year the basket has a different theme. This year’s theme is “GIVE”- and attendees often give small trinkets and notes to be burned with the basket.

Muller says the basket theme is in part a tribute to the many community members who have contributed over the years and since passed.

“Steve Gibson from Small Potatoes Lumber Mill who, for 20 years, provided the wood scraps we use to stuff the basket, and now his son Ben is continuing that tradition... Florence Penrod, who always brought her famous cookies for the volunteers, passed away at 101, but her daughters brought the cookies this year in her honor,” Muller said.

11-year-old Torrin Bartlett has helped build the basket for seven years. Now Bartlett says he and his friends are eager to help again, even if the tasks seem simple.

“Last year we would pick grass as fast as physically possible. So I guess I'm looking forward to picking grass, which is kind of boring standing, but legendarily fun,” Bartlett said.

As the students and community members finished their contributions, the basket stood tall, ready for the ceremonial burn. In addition to the basket, students helped decorate the labyrinth walking path beside it with rocks, pinecones, and other natural materials.

The next Burning Basket will be held next September.