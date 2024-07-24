© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchor Point woman dies from ATV crash

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published July 24, 2024 at 4:48 PM AKDT
The Old Sterling Highway in Anchor Point.
Hope McKenney
/
Alaska State Troopers
The Old Sterling Highway in Anchor Point.

An Anchor Point woman died from an all-terrain vehicle crash last week.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of an ATV rollover on Anchor River Road in Anchor Point on July 16.

49-year-old Erica Ball, also known as Erica Walli, was transported to a hospital with injuries.

An updated dispatch from troopers said Walli died from her injuries three days later at an Anchorage hospital. They are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the collision.

Other ATV collisions have happened on the Kenai Peninsula this month, including one crashing into an SUV in Sterling.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsAnchor PointATV
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep
Related Content