Anchor Point woman dies from ATV crash

An Anchor Point woman died from an all-terrain vehicle crash last week.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of an ATV rollover on Anchor River Road in Anchor Point on July 16.

49-year-old Erica Ball, also known as Erica Walli, was transported to a hospital with injuries.

An updated dispatch from troopers said Walli died from her injuries three days later at an Anchorage hospital. They are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the collision.

Other ATV collisions have happened on the Kenai Peninsula this month, including one crashing into an SUV in Sterling.